Delhi riots: Over 1000 social media accounts were being operated from Pakistan to incite violence, report Security agencies

The security agencies on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) said that over 1000 social media accounts were being operated from Pakistan to incite Delhi riots. The details shared by the agency also revealed that the accounts were being operated from Islamabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The security agency has shared reports of 70 such social media handles which shared multiple tweets with the hashtag #DelhiRiots2020, #DelhiBurning, #ShameonDelhiPolice, #DelhiPoliceTruth and #DelhiPoliceMurders. The tweets were done in between February 25, 2020, to March 3, 2020, the time period when the Delhi riot incident happened.

The Security report agencies also revealed that some tweets were also done with the Pakistan Governments official Twitter account.

At least 53 persons were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that raged unabated in north-east Delhi for two days. Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital.