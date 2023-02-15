topStoriesenglish2573448
NANGLOI MURDER

Delhi Road Rage Case: Man Stabbed to Death in Nangloi, Incident Caught on Camera

Deceased Sahil Malik was stabbed to death in Delhi's Nangloi following a quarrel in an incident of road rage. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Nangloi area on Tuesday evening. Deceased Sahil Malik was stabbed to death after a quarrel in an incident of  road rage. The fight erupted when a minibus driver scratched Sahil's bike near a metro station, while he was returning from the gym. Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased while talking to news agency ANI said, "My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people & who thrashed him: Khaleel Malik, uncle of the deceased."

"He left his bike there & managed to escape. He went to Nangloi PS & sought help but the police didn't help him. Later he called his brother Sahil & asked him to bring the bike. When Sahil went there, they attacked him with a knife & he died on spot", news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying.

