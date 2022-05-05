हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi road rage

Delhi road rage: Woman assaulted, dragged by moving car in Amar Colony area

A woman was dragged by two men and also beaten up in the middle of a road at night in Delhi's Amar Colony area. 

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman was assaulted by two men and then dragged on the road in Amar Colony area of the national capital. 

According to the reports, the woman, who was sitting in a private cab, got down on the road to intervene between two arguing drivers on the road. 

The woman wanted to stop the argument, but the men beat her up and then dragged her behind a moving car. 

The incident took place two days ago in the national capital, where series of crimes against females and road rage incidents are rampant. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Police was prompt to respond to the complaint on their Twitter page. The police within few hours registered an FIR in the case and seized the vehicle, which is currently in the custody of authorities.

"In an incident of attack on a woman in the area of PS Amar Colony involving a Baleno car, FIR was registered on the same day and one person has been arrested and the offending vehicle seized. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Delhi Police shared on Twitter.

