Delhi Roof Collapse: 2-Month-Old Infant Dies, 5 Family Members Hospitalised

An infant was killed and five family members were injured when a portion of their home's roof collapsed in southeast Delhi on Friday, police said. According to reports, the incident occurred at 3 a.m. in Churiya Mohalla, Tuglakabad, while the family was sleeping at home. A police officer stated that a portion of the roof collapsed while the family was sleeping.





He added that the single-story house is located in a narrow lane and is an older structure. Sonu Bhure Khan, his wife, and their three children, ages nine, five, and four, were all injured. Their two-month-old daughter died in the incident, according to police. The injured are receiving treatment, according to the officer.