Delhi Roof Collapse: 2-Month-Old Infant Dies, 5 Family Members Hospitalised
A three-month-old baby was killed and five others were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Chudiyan Mohalla of Tughlakabad assembly constituency.
An infant was killed and five family members were injured when a portion of their home's roof collapsed in southeast Delhi on Friday, police said. According to reports, the incident occurred at 3 a.m. in Churiya Mohalla, Tuglakabad, while the family was sleeping at home. A police officer stated that a portion of the roof collapsed while the family was sleeping.
