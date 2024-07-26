Advertisement
DELHI ROOF COLLAPSE

Delhi Roof Collapse: 2-Month-Old Infant Dies, 5 Family Members Hospitalised

A three-month-old baby was killed and five others were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Chudiyan Mohalla of Tughlakabad assembly constituency.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Delhi Roof Collapse: 2-Month-Old Infant Dies, 5 Family Members Hospitalised

An infant was killed and five family members were injured when a portion of their home's roof collapsed in southeast Delhi on Friday, police said. According to reports, the incident occurred at 3 a.m. in Churiya Mohalla, Tuglakabad, while the family was sleeping at home. A police officer stated that a portion of the roof collapsed while the family was sleeping.

He added that the single-story house is located in a narrow lane and is an older structure. Sonu Bhure Khan, his wife, and their three children, ages nine, five, and four, were all injured. Their two-month-old daughter died in the incident, according to police. The injured are receiving treatment, according to the officer.
 
