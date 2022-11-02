Delhi’s Air quality remains in ‘Very Poor' Category, overall AQI at 354

NEW DELHI: In no respite to Delhiites, the air quality in the national capital continued to decline on Wednesday falling under the ‘very poor’ category. According to SAFAR, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 354 this morning, as reported by the news agency ANI. Similarly, the air quality also continued to dip in the adjoining cities of Noida and Gurugram.

According to ANI, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 406 in Noida (UP) in the 'Severe' category, 346 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the 'Very Poor' category & 350 near Delhi Airport T3 in the 'Very Poor' category, while Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 354 (Very Poor category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Tuesday also, the air quality in the national capital remained ‘very poor’ as well as the Air Quality Index was measured at 385, reported news agency ANI. The residents in the city woke up to a smoggy morning lowering the visibility. The air quality in the adjoining cities of Noida and Gurugram also witnessed a dip in the air quality.

With a continued dip in the air quality in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Tuesday directed the Delhi government to intensify preventive measures and consider deploying water sprinklers and anti-smog guns round-the-clock to check spiraling air pollution levels in the city.

Delhi slipped into the 'severe' category on the AQI meter on Saturday. With air pollution worsening in the national capital, Delhi authorities halted all construction work and demolition activities till further orders.