Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan ISBT Chowk Renamed After Birsa Munda Today

New Delhi: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Friday that the chowk outside the ISBT bus stand in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan will now be named after Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The declaration came on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', that is also the 150th birth anniversary of the tribal independence activist.

"I am announcing today that the big chowk outside the ISBT bus stand here will be known after Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Seeing this statue and the name of that chowk, not only the citizens of Delhi but also the people visiting the International Bus stand will definitely be inspired by his life," ANI quoted Manohar Lal Khattar as saying.

The Union Minister announced that they renamed the chowk to honor freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, aiming to inspire visitors to learn about his life and legacy.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi LG VK Saxena, unveiled a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Delhi, marking his 150th birth anniversary.

Khattar added that ‘such an inspiring figure’ should be remembered in Delhi too, “He should continue to be a source of inspiration, especially for our youth. A large statue of him has been inaugurated, and our Home Minister Amit Shah has done the honors. The major square near ISBT has also been renamed in honor of Bhagwan Birsa Munda."

Birsa Munda, a key figure in India’s tribal freedom movement, inspired the tribal communities of the Chotanagpur region to rise against British rule. He led the historic armed rebellion, "Ulgulan" (The Rebellion), which became a symbol of resistance. Birsa was a member of the Munda tribe from the Chotanagpur Plateau.