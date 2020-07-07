हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dog bite

Delhi salon owner gets pet dog to attack, bite female staff for demanding salary

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an Ayurvedic spa centre owner made her pet dog attack and bite a female staff when she demanded her salary. The salon staff named Sapna got 15 stitches on her face and her two teeth broken after the owner's dog attacked her. 

The Delhi police took 20 days' time in filing an FIR in the incident and that too after the interference of local MLA and NGO in the matter. The incident took place on June 11 and the FIR was registered on July 2.

Meanwhile, the police has taken no action on the accused salon owner named Nikita.

The victim Sapna worked in Indu Ayurveda Spa Centre from the month of January to March before the lockdown began in the city and therefore she was demanding salary for her services provided in the spa centre during this time.

After receiving no help from the police, Sapna got her treatment done in AIIMS hospital. Currently, the spa owner escaped from her local address. 

