Delhi School EWS Admission 2024: Registration Opens April 30 - Get Complete Details On Eligibility And Deadline!

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has recently announced the commencement of registrations for the EWS Admission 2024-25 in private schools. As per the released notification, the registration window opens on April 30, facilitating students and their parents to apply through the official website edudel.nic.in.

Per the stipulated guidelines, private institutions are mandated to earmark 25 percent of their seats for students hailing from economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups, and children with special needs (CWSN). The allotment of these reserved seats is conducted via a computerized lottery system, with the draw scheduled for May 20.

Elaborating on the eligibility criteria for Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25:

- For admission to pre-school or nursery class:

- EWS and DG category applicants should fall within the age bracket of 3 to 5 years.

- CWD or CWSN category candidates must be aged between 3 and 7 years.

- For enrollment in pre-primary or KG class:

- EWS and DG Category: Children should be aged between 4 to 6 years.

- CWS and CWSN Category: Children should be aged between 4 and 8 years.

- For admission to Class 1:

- EWS and DG Category: Children should be aged between 5 to 7 years.

- CWS and CWSN Category: Children should be aged between 5 to 9 years.

Moreover, applicants are required to be permanent residents of Delhi. To qualify under the EWS category, the annual family income of the students should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

The application process for Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25 involves several steps:

1. Visit the official website of Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25: https://edudel.nic.in.

2. Navigate to the designated link for "Delhi EWS Admission 2024-25" and proceed.

3. Fill out the application form meticulously, providing essential details such as the child's name, age, and parents' particulars.

4. Upon completing the form, click on the 'Submit' button.

5. Proceed to pay the registration fee via the chosen payment gateway.

6. Review all entered information for accuracy, ensuring there are no errors.

7. Once verified, submit the form. A deposit receipt will be generated for safekeeping, serving as a valuable reference in the future.

Furthermore, applicants are required to furnish the following documents for Delhi EWS Admission:

- Student's birth certificate

- Residence certificate

- Ration Card

- Parent's identity card

- Certificate of disability (if applicable)

- Family income certificate