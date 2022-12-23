Delhi schools to be closed from January 1 to 15 for Winter Vacation, remedial classes to continue

New Delhi: All Delhi government schools will remain closed for two weeks from January 1 for winter vacation, the Directorate of Education has said in a circular. However, remedial sessions for Class 9 to Class 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance students' learning-level academic performance, the circular said.

"All government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed for winter vacation from January 1, 2023, to January 15, 2023.

"To revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level academic performance of the students, remedial classes will be held for classes 9 to 12. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view," the circular said.

For schools with double shifts, remedial classes will be held in separate wings.

"However, if there is a space crunch, the head of school of evening shift schools may consult the concerned Deputy Directors of Education (DDE) - district and opt for evening timings accordingly," the circular added.

The morning shift will start at 08:30 am and will end at 12:50 pm. Whereas, the second shift will start at 01:30 pm and will conclude at 05:50 pm. The recess time is also included for the students in the timetable for the remedial classes. The duration of one period should not be less than one hour. In Class 9 and Class 10, English, Science and Maths subjects must be taught daily mandatorily.

"The teachers will conduct revision and practice of the pre-board question papers for Classes 10 and 12 of both shifts (morning and evening). The teachers are advised to give practice to students in the selected topics of subjects from the examination point of view. The subject teachers are directed to guide the students on how to attempt the question paper properly," it read.

Heads of schools will prepare the timetable for the remedial classes before the commencement of the winter break. A vacation and copy of the same are to be submitted to the concerned DDE (zone) well in advance. "DDEs (district and zone) must visit, at least two schools per day to ensure that remedial classes run properly during winter vacation," the circular added.