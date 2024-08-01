Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Today As City Battles Heavy Rain, Waterlogging

Delhi was battered by intense rainfall on Wednesday, leading to Mayur Vihar recording a staggering 119 mm of rain in just three hours. This caused widespread flooding, prompting the city government to declare a shutdown of all schools on August 1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Safdarjung, the city's main weather station, logged 79.2 mm of rain from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Education Minister Atishi subsequently announced that all schools would in Delhi remain closed on Thursday in the aftermath of the heavy rain and the forecast of more rainfall on Thursday. She said in a post on X, "In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools -- both government and private -- will remain closed on 1st August."

Rainfall measurements included 119 mm at Mayur Vihar, 77.5 mm at Delhi University, 66.5 mm at Pusa, and 43.7 mm at Palam. Initially, the IMD's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network indicated that the Pragati Maidan station in central Delhi experienced 112.5 mm of rain within an hour, suggesting a potential cloudburst.

A cloudburst, as defined by the IMD, is an extreme weather event where 100 mm of rain falls within an hour. Subsequently, the weather office retracted this statement, clarifying that "The data is incorrect." Delhi was also highlighted in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin as an 'area of concern,' according to the weather office.

IMD Issues Red Alert For Delhi

A 'red' alert was issued by the IMD, urging immediate action and caution, recommending that residents stay indoors, secure their homes, and avoid non-essential travel. The advisory further suggested seeking shelter away from trees to reduce risk and advised the public to await further updates.

The deluge brought the capital to a standstill, with significant flooding, endless traffic jams, and stranded citizens as streets became waterways. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) logged four waterlogging complaints and three reports of downed trees.

Traffic authorities advised avoiding certain roads due to the conditions. Images from the Qutub Minar area in south Delhi depicted vehicles navigating flooded streets, with police managing the traffic flow.

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flight Diversions At Delhi Airport

At least 10 flights scheduled to land at the Delhi airport were diverted -- eight to Jaipur and two to Lucknow -- due to inclement weather conditions. Airlines also warned of the possibility of more flight disruptions. The heavy downpour also led to a house collapse in north Delhi's Sabji Mandi area. While details of it were still awaited, the Delhi Fire Services said the house was located close to the Ghanta Ghar near Robin Cinema.

Five fire tenders are at the spot, the department added. Delhi Lt Governor, in a post on X, said he cautioned officers to remain alert in light of the heavy downpour in Delhi. "Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," he said in the post.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the humidity level stood at 63 per cent at 5:30 pm. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above normal. The IMD has predicted a wet spell till August 5.