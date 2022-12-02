topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI SCHOOLS CLOSED

Delhi schools to remain shut TOMORROW due to Delhi MCD Election 2022- Details here

The DoE Delhi has also directed schools to convey the information regarding holdiday to students, staff members and other concerned members. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi schools to remain shut TOMORROW due to Delhi MCD Election 2022- Details here

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education, Delhi has declared a one-day holiday in all government schools on December 3, due to the Delhi MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) Election 2022. The DoE Delhi has stated in a letter issued to all the heads of government schools that December 3 is to be declared a holiday in schools because of polling preparations for the Delhi MCD election 2022.

The circular also informs that al schools will remain open on December 10, 2022 despite being the second Saturday of the month. The directorate asks heads of schools to disseminate the information to students, staff members and parents.

The DoE Delhi has also directed schools to convey the information to students, staff members and other concerned members. "All the heads of Government schools of the Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3, 2022 (Saturday) is to be a declared holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of the Delhi MCD Election 2022," the DoE said in a statement.

In regard to the winter vacation for Delhi students, the schools will stop academic activities for students from nursery to class 5 from January 1 to 15, 2023. There will no no offline or online classes conducted during the vacation.

Live Tv

Delhi schools closedDelhiMCD electionsSchool shutdelhi mcd elections 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend