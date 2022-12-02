Delhi schools to remain shut TOMORROW due to Delhi MCD Election 2022- Details here

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education, Delhi has declared a one-day holiday in all government schools on December 3, due to the Delhi MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) Election 2022. The DoE Delhi has stated in a letter issued to all the heads of government schools that December 3 is to be declared a holiday in schools because of polling preparations for the Delhi MCD election 2022.

The circular also informs that al schools will remain open on December 10, 2022 despite being the second Saturday of the month. The directorate asks heads of schools to disseminate the information to students, staff members and parents.

The DoE Delhi has also directed schools to convey the information to students, staff members and other concerned members. "All the heads of Government schools of the Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3, 2022 (Saturday) is to be a declared holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of the Delhi MCD Election 2022," the DoE said in a statement.

In regard to the winter vacation for Delhi students, the schools will stop academic activities for students from nursery to class 5 from January 1 to 15, 2023. There will no no offline or online classes conducted during the vacation.