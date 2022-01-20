Delhi seems to have passed Covid peak but not out of danger zone: Satyendra Jain

New Delhi: Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi on Thursday (January 20) said that it seems like the reported third wave of COVID-19 has gone past in Delhi, adding that it is still too soon to say if the national capital is out of the danger zone, reported PTI.

“Covid wave peak in Delhi may be gone, but still can't say we are out of danger zone, need to watch trend,” PTI quoted Jain as saying.

"That spike which Delhi saw can be considered as the peak of the Covid wave and it seems that we are past the peak now... The number of daily cases has come down in the last few days. Over 13,000 cases were recorded yesterday with a positivity rate of close to 24 per cent. And today, the number of cases is lesser than that," he said.

Jain made the statements while interacting with the reporters on Thursday and constantly harped on the fact that Delhites should not drop their guards against the virus and must follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

On January 13, the nation capital reported 28,867 fresh COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, with a positivity rate of 29.21%. However, the projections declined ever since.

On being asked if some restrictions will be eased, the minister said proactive measures have led to the fall in the number of cases and for any decision on easing restrictions, "we will have to monitor the situation first in the coming days".

On a reduction in the number of tests to detect the infection, Jain claimed that Delhi is still conducting more daily tests than other states and "no one is being denied any test if needed.”

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases.

Live TV