Delhi sees no new Covid-19 case in a day for first time since pandemic began

New Delhi: For the first time since March 2020, the national capital recorded no new Covid case on Monday. Delhi recorded its first coronavirus case on March 2, 2020 and logged a total of 20,07,313 cases with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.94 per cent and 26,522 pandemic-related fatalities so far. Seven states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, have recorded more Covid cases than Delhi.

The national capital has battled three Covid waves so far, with the Delta variant-driven second wave in April-May 2021 being the deadliest. The two months saw hospitals and family members of patients scrambling for oxygen and doctors being burdened beyond their capacities. The third wave, fuelled by the contagious Omicron variant, saw the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touch the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest so far.

According to data shared by the city health department here, the number of active cases stands at just 10. As many as 931 tests were conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated. The city reported just one new case on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent. It saw three new Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.10 percent and six new cases on Friday with 0.41 percent of the people tested turning out positive.

No Covid-related fatality was reported on Monday. The capital has logged only one death due to the infection (on January 9) this month. Only 13 of the 8,295 beds are occupied at present in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city. Twelve of these are suspected cases of Covid. Nine patients are under home isolation.

