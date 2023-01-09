Delhi Shocker: 7-month-preganant woman set ablaze by husband, in-laws in Bawana

In a shocking incident, a 7-month pregnant woman was set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Delhi's Bawana. The shocking incident is yet another reminder of increasing crimes against women. She was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment after suffering from serious burn injuries.

The incident came to light after DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted about it. "Seven-month pregnant woman set on fire by husband and in-laws by pouring petrol in Bawana. Women suffered serious burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at hospital. We've issued notice to Delhi police and providing all help to victim.