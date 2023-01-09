Delhi Shocker: 7-month-preganant woman set ablaze by husband, in-laws in Bawana
She was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment after suffering from serious burn injuries.
Trending Photos
In a shocking incident, a 7-month pregnant woman was set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Delhi's Bawana. The shocking incident is yet another reminder of increasing crimes against women. She was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment after suffering from serious burn injuries.
The incident came to light after DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted about it. "Seven-month pregnant woman set on fire by husband and in-laws by pouring petrol in Bawana. Women suffered serious burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at hospital. We've issued notice to Delhi police and providing all help to victim.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion