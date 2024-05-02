Delhi Shocker! Father Gets Son Killed On Wedding Eve, 18 Year-Old Killer Arrested From Mumbai

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old youth in connection with the death of a gym trainer in a violent attack that took place in south Delhi's Tigri area in March, an officer on Thursday said. Lakshay, a resident of south Delhi's Deoli area, was allegedly hired by the father of the victim, the officer said. The teen had been on the run since committing the crime and was arrested from Mumbai on April 26, he said.

On March 7, a day before his wedding, Gaurav, a gym trainer by profession, was attacked with an iron rod and scissors in the Tigri area. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. "During the probe, it was revealed that Gaurav's father was the main conspirator. He engaged three boys namely Lakshay, Sahil and Abhishek in his plan to kill his son following a property dispute," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said.

With arrest of Lakshay, all the accused in the crime have been arrested, he said. "We got a tip-off that a wanted criminal Lakshay is hiding somewhere in Mumbai. Later it was found that Lakhshay was coming from Mumbai to Delhi and would meet his sister," said the DCP.

On April 26, a trap was laid near a hospital and he was arrested. Lakshay revealed that he the victim's father had offered to pay him Rs 75,000 to kill his son, the DCP said. Lakshay, Sahil and Abhishek killed Gaurav on the intervening night of March 6 and 7, he said.