DELHI GANGRAPE

Delhi SHOCKER! Teenager gang-raped in moving car in Vasant Vihar, 3 accused held

Police said that the victim had gone for a ride with all the three accused persons in their car at around 8.30 pm on July 6. After the four of them consumed liquor, the men took her to a lonely place and raped her inside the car.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 04:17 PM IST
  • The incident took place on July 6 and police received the complaint on July 8
  • Based on the complainant's statement, a case against all the three accused - aged 23, 25, and 35 years - has been registered
  • The girl had disclosed that two known men met her near Vasant Vihar market on July 6 and offered for a joy ride

New Delhi: A shocking case of gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi has come to light as the Delhi Police arrested all the three men accused in the case. The men drove the car from Vasant Vihar in south Delhi to Mahipalpur, as per news reports. The incident took place on July 6 and police received the complaint on July 8. Based on the complainant's statement, a case against all the three accused - aged 23, 25, and 35 years - has been registered under relevant sections of Rape in the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said that the victim had gone for a ride with all the three accused persons in their car at around 8.30 pm on July 6. "A PCR call from S.J. Hospital was received around 4 am on July 8 where the caller informed about the incident of harassment with the minor," Delhi Police was quoted by news agency ANI. "On examination with the counsellor, the girl disclosed that two known men met her near Vasant Vihar market on July 6 and offered for a joy ride, where all the four went to Mahipalpur and consumed liquor. Thereafter, they went to a lonely place where the men raped her inside the car," police said.

However, no external injuries to the victim have been reported, as per ANI report.  Further investigation into the matter is underway. 


(With ANI inputs)

