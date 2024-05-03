Delhi Shocker! Teenager Stabbed To Death Over Romantic Rivalry

New Delhi: An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death by two individuals, including a minor, in southeast Delhi over enmity due to a girl, an official said on Friday, adding that they have nabbed the culprits.

Sharing the details, police said that on Thursday, two police control room (PCR) calls were received at Okhla police station at 5:27 p.m. regarding injuries to a boy, following which, a police team rushed to the spot.

Another PCR call was received at 6:22 p.m. at Okhla Industrial Area from Apollo Hospital, that a patient named Shivam, a resident of JJ Camp, Okhla Phase-II was brought in an injured condition and a quarrel had taken place at Salora Park in Okhla.

“He was admitted to ICU and later declared dead by the doctor during the treatment. The crime team and forensic experts were also called on the spot, who inspected the crime scene,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo

During the enquiry, it was found that Shivam, along with two other boys identified as Dharmender (18) and a juvenile (17), residents of the same locality, had come to Salora Park at about 5:11 p.m. After 7-8 minutes, Shivam came out from the park and when he sat on his motorcycle, he suddenly fell down on the footpath and blood was oozing from his neck,” said the DCP.

Further probe revealed that the minor had stabbed Shivam in the neck. “A case under sections 302/34 of the IPC is registered and both accused are apprehended,” the DCP added.