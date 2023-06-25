Delhi Shocker! Woman Electrocuted In Rain-Soaked Railway Station, Authorities Blamed

In a devastating turn of events, a woman lost her life due to electrocution at New Delhi railway station amidst heavy rainfall. The incident sheds light on the negligence and safety concerns prevailing in the city, raising questions about the responsible authorities.

Incident Too Place During Morning

Sakshi Ahuja, a resident of Preet Vihar in East Delhi, embarked on a journey to the New Delhi railway station early in the morning. Accompanied by two women and three children, she hoped to reach her destination safely despite the persistent downpour.

Shocking Turn of Events

As the rainwater accumulated, Sakshi clung to an electric pole, attempting to avoid the puddles. Tragically, she received a massive jolt of power, leading to her untimely demise. The unexpected electrocution sent shockwaves through the crowd witnessing the incident.

Frantic Attempts and Grieving Family

Witnesses immediately sprang into action, rushing Sakshi to a nearby hospital in a desperate attempt to save her life. Despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, leaving the crowd in disbelief.

Cry for Justice

Madhvi Chopra, the sister of the victim, filed a complaint, alleging negligence on the part of the authorities. The grieving family demanded answers and accountability for the tragic incident that claimed Sakshi's life.

Negligence Comes to Light

The accident occurred near exit number one of the New Delhi railway station, where the police found Sakshi unconscious. Disturbing visuals emerged, revealing exposed electric wires at the base of the pole, suggesting a potential cause for the fatal incident.

Pointing Fingers

Lokesh Kumar Chopra, Sakshi Ahuja's father, expressed his anguish and held the concerned authorities accountable for their negligence. He firmly believes that his daughter's death could have been prevented if proper measures had been taken.

Authorities Step-In

Both the railway authorities and the police have initiated investigations into the incident. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to determine who bears the responsibility for the negligence that resulted in the tragic loss of a precious life.

Safety in the Spotlight

The incident underscores the urgent need for better safety measures and inspections, especially during heavy rainfall. It raises concerns about the overall infrastructure and maintenance standards, prompting a thorough examination of the city's electrical systems and infrastructure.

The shocking electrocution incident at New Delhi railway station serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by negligence and inadequate safety measures. As the investigation unfolds, it is crucial for authorities to address the underlying issues and implement robust measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future. The city must strive to provide a safe environment for its residents, even during adverse weather conditions, to avoid further loss of life and ensure the well-being of its citizens.