Delhi Sikh body ex-chief urges LG to sanction Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi: Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Paramjit Singh Sarna has sought clipping wings of Manjinder Singh Sirsa who, in the recent past, had lost his own seat in the DSGMC elections.

Sarna informed that he had written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi Anil Baijal urging him to divest Sirsa of the powers especially over DSGMC funds and instead appoint a financial receiver for day to day handling of DSGMC resources.

“The SAD(D) has urged the Lieutenant Governor to immediately appoint a financial receiver for day-to-day handling of DSGMC resources and divest Sirsa and his supporters of powers especially over committee funds till the court ruling arrives,” said Sarna who is also president of SAD(Delhi).

Stating that Sirsa was no longer an elected member of the DSGMC, Sarna alleged that Sirsa’s nomination by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee had also been rejected by the Delhi administrations Gurdwara Director on grounds of his false credentials about his religious and Gurmukhi literacy.

Notably, Sirsa has already challenged his disqualification in courts and continues to occupy the office of the DSGMC president.

“He is abusing his powers and Gurdwara resources on vested personal and political interests of his own and that of his party members loyal to the Badals in Punjab” alleged Sarna.

In a letter written to Baijal, Sarna alleged “ Sirsa, who faced a lookout notice and police cases over suspected embezzlement of Gurdwara funds is arbitrarily using DSGMC funds for junket trips with his supporters to the Northeast, Kashmir and several other locations without the mandatory approval of the DSGMC executive, which technically doesn’t exist since the August elections” adding that with a fleet of vehicles already available at his disposal, Sirsa, for instance, spend more than Rs 23 lakh on two expensive Maruti cars.

He said the SAD (D) had urged Baijal to immediately appoint a financial receiver for day-to-day handling of DSGMC resources and refrain from Sirsa and his supporters of the powers, especially over committee funds till the court ruling arrives.

Sarna said he along with other two former presidents of DSGMC including Manjit Singh GK of JAGO and Harvinder Singh Sarna had sought an appointment with Baijal to discuss the issues.

