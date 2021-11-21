Delhi Sikh body files case against Kangana Ranaut for saying 'Indira Gandhi crushed Khalistanis like mosquitoes'

New Delhi: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday (November 20, 2021) filed a police complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making seditious and derogatory remarks on social media.

The DSGMC took strong exception to the wording used by the actress in her Instagram stories and called it "disrespectful, contemptuous and insulting".

The Delhi Sikh body, in its complaint, alleged that through her post, Ranaut has "intentionally" and "deliberately" portrayed the farmers' protest as "Khalistani movements".

"...And further dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists and recalling the massacre and genocide happened during 1984 and earlier as planned and calculated move on part of (former prime minister) Smt. Indira Gandhi," it alleged.

The DSGMC sought "strict legal action" against Kangana Ranaut from the authorities after the registration of an FIR against her.

"It is submitted that the post is deliberately prepared and shared with criminal intention to hurt the feelings of the Sikh community," it alleged.

Filed a Police Complaint agnst #KanganaRanaut for her disrespectful, contemptuous & insulting post on Instagram for calling whole Sikh Community as Khalistani terrorists & by saying that PM Indira Gandhi had crushed them as mosquitoes

The complaint letter was marked to an additional commissioner of police in Mumbai and the cyber cell of the Delhi Police located at the Mandir Marg police station in Delhi.

DSGMC president and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Kangana Ranaut and said that she doesn't deserve a Padma Shri. He said that the government should take action against her.

"She should either be put in mental hospital or in jail. We demand strict action from govt for her hateful content on Instagram," Sirsa tweeted.

#KanganaRanaut doesn’t deserve Padam Shri

#KanganaRanaut doesn't deserve Padam Shri

In fact she needs good psychiatrist & mental hospital.

The youth wing of the Congress also filed a complaint against Kangana and alleged that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Friday that the Centre will repeal three contentious farm laws, she had posted Instagram stories saying India is a "jihadist nation" and called for dictatorship in the country.

"Kangana Ranaut is a renowned actress and has a huge fan following of more than 7.8 million (78 lakh) people on Instagram. Therefore, her intentional, irresponsible and seditious posts have the ability to excite hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the Republic of India," the complaint read.

