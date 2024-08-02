Delhi Student Caught Beating Man for Allegedly Trying to Steal Phone, Netizens React- Watch

Numerous cases of pickpocketing surface the internet regularly. People are seen as helpless in that situation or angry against the accused actions. A similar incident took place near the Moti Nagar area, Delhi, where a student was seen aggressively beating and slapping a man allegedly trying to steal his phone. The action video caught the attention of many internet users who left numerous reactions in the comment section.

The student was seen brutally slapping, and punching the alleged thief. He was not ready to leave the t-shirt of the man and continued with his actions and threats. The allegedly pickpocketer was giving explanations but the boy was sure of his wrong action.

Watch the Video Here:

Kalesh b/w a School Student and a Thief (The guy in Black t-shirt was got caught stealing phone from that student pocket) Moti Nagar, Delhi

pic.twitter.com/o9wnlgX6uv — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 1, 2024

The video was posted by Ghar ke Kalesh on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption, “Kalesh b/w a school student and a thief (the guy in the black t-shirt was got caught stealing a phone from that student pocket) Moti Nagar, Delhi”

In the viral video, the place of the incident was surrounded by people, some were trying verbally to stop the fight where others were supporting the actions by abusing the suspected robber, and the rest were watching or recording the scene. The video ended with the man running away by taking out his t-shirt grabbed by the student.

Within 24 hours, the video had received 1.2 million views with more than 7000 likes and over 800 reposts. Netizens are seen with varied reactions where some are dropping the idea of sending the student in the Olympics boxing while others are supporting his actions against the suspected pickpocketer.

One of the users commented, “The school; student should be trained for Olympics boxing…Gold medal in LA 2028”

Another said, “Make sure to give him a good be at ing so he’ll even think twice about buying a mobile phone in the future.”

Third added, “I agree he was a thief and tried to steal the phone but he should not have been beaten so much, no one has the right to beat him, you could have called the police directly.”