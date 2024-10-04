Advertisement
DELHI DOCTOR

Delhi Teen Murders Doctor, Posts 'Kar Diya 2024 Mein Murder' On Social Media

After the shooting, the teenage suspect allegedly posted a message on social media, boasting about the crime.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Teen Murders Doctor, Posts 'Kar Diya 2024 Mein Murder' On Social Media Representative image

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed a 55-year-old doctor inside his private nursing home in the Kalindi Kunj area. The victim, Dr. Javed Akhtarwas a practitioner of Unani medicine. The accused teenager claimed that the doctor had overcharged him for medical treatment. 

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the teenager, along with an accomplice, arrived at Dr. Akhtar's nursing home seeking a follow-up for a toe injury that the boy had previously been treated for. After receiving a change of dressing, the two teenagers requested a prescription and entered Dr Akhtar's cabin. Moments later, a gunshot was heard, prompting staff members to rush to the scene, where they found the doctor critically injured, bleeding from the head.

Staff members, including nurse Gazala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil, immediately alerted authorities. By the time police arrived, the doctor had succumbed to his injuries. 

 Social Media Confession

After the shooting, the teenage suspect allegedly posted a message on social media, boasting about the crime. The post, which included a picture of himself, was captioned, “Kar diya 2024 mein murder” (finally committed murder in 2024). The boy was arrested by police the following day, while his accomplice remains at large.

Investigation and Motive

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was premeditated. According to hospital staff, the teenagers had visited the nursing home the previous night, possibly to scout the location. Authorities have retrieved CCTV footage from the hospital, which helped in identifying the suspects.

According to a report by NDTV, police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime. A female nurse who works at the facility, along with her husband, is being questioned by police to determine if they had any knowledge of or involvement in the attack.

