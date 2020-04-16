Delhi: Temperature soars to season's highest of 40.2 degrees on April 15, rainfall expected in coming days

The temperature in Delhi has already breached the 40 degree-mark and Wednesday's temperature of 40.2 degrees was the season's highest temperature recorded so far in national capital.

Some parts of the Delhi experience heat wave condition too on Wednesday but it is expected that Delhi and its adjoining areas are expected to receive rainfall very soon. According to Skymet, thunderstorm is expected in some parts of the city on April 17 & 18 and followed by some showers on April 19 and 20. It is expected that the rainfall would bring down the temperature in Delhi by around 2 degrees.

Indian Metreological Department predicted that North-West areas of the country would receive some rainfall on Friday (April 17) due to Western Disturbances. Some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive on Friday. The weather is predicted to remain cloudy in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh too. The IMD has predicted that the temperature will also fall down by around 2 degrees in plains.

Weather expert Kuldeep Shrivastava told Zee News that temperature crosses the 40 degree-mark at least once every year between April 15-18. He added that the temperature will fall down due to Western Disturbance but the heat waves will return again after April 26.