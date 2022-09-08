Delhi to become 'CITY OF LAKES': CM Arvind Kejriwal's mega plan to boost tourism
DyCM Manish Sisodia said, "Fifty such lakes in Delhi that have lost their identity are being restored and this will enable recharge of groundwater and also address the problem of water shortage."
- Delhi will soon become the 'city of Lakes'
- The AAP govt is working on restoring as many as 50 dried-up lakes in the city
- This will also address the problem of water shortage in Delhi
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his AAP government has undertaken a big project to convert Delhi into a city of lakes, which would act as major tourist spots. Later, elaborating on CM Kejriwal's announcement, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government was undertaking rejuvenation and beautification of 50 lakes in the city.
Sisodia also took stock of the work at Sannoth Lake in Bawana in northwest Delhi. "In order to make Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi a ‘city of lakes,' I took stock of the work being done to restore and beautify Sannoth Lake. With lakhs of litres of treated water daily, the dried-up Sannoth Lake is being transformed into one of the most beautiful picnic spots of Delhi,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.
.@ArvindKejriwal जी के दिल्ली को City of Lakes बनाने के मिशन के तहत, सन्नोथ झील में हो रहे जीर्णोद्धार व सौंदर्यीकरण के काम का जायजा लिया
रोजाना लाखो लीटर ट्रीटेड पानी से, सूखे हुए सन्नोथ झील को नया स्वरूप देकर आज दिल्ली के सबसे सुंदर पिकनिक स्पॉट्स में परिवर्तित किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/1OLjxrOTXm— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 8, 2022
He added that this project would also address Delhi's water shortage issue. "Fifty such lakes that have lost their identity are being restored and this will enable recharge of groundwater and also address the problem of water shortage. Once this project is completed, Delhiites will be able to come here with their families and marvel at the beauty," Sisodia tweeted.
अपनी पहचान खो चुकी दिल्ली की ऐसी 50 झीलों का जीर्णोद्धार किया जा रहा है, जिससे ग्राउंड-वाटर रिचार्ज होगा और पानी की कमी खत्म होगी
इस प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा होते ही, दिल्लीवासी अपने परिवारों के साथ यहां आकर इसकी सुंदरता का लुत्फ उठा सकेंगे.. pic.twitter.com/EpiI9pBVkY— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 8, 2022
Quote-tweeting Sisodia's tweet, Kejriwal said, “After becoming ‘city of tirangas', Delhi is set to become ‘city of lakes'. Soon, we will have so many beautiful lakes across Delhi. They will act as refreshing spots for local people and tourist spot for outsiders.”
Live Tv
More Stories