Delhi to relax lockdown-curbs from June 1, announces Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (May 28, 2021) announced that the lockdown in the national capital will be relaxed after May 31. The Delhi government has allowed construction activities and factories to resume from May 31 as well.

While addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, “This lockdown will last till Monday, 5 am. We will begin the unlocking process. Construction activities & factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind.”

The Delhi CM also revealed that the positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 1.5 percent.

“Positivity rate has come down to 1.5% & around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi,” he added.

Positivity rate has come down to 1.5% & around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/5oW2IcafwD — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

CM Arvind Kejriwal also added that 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had first imposed a lockdown on April 19, 2021, which was later extended multiple times and lastly on May 23, 2021. Despite the decline in daily coronavirus cases and positivity rates, the Delhi government is mulling over opening the city in a phased manner as the national capital still faces high daily COVID-related deaths and vaccine shortage.

Moreover, about 80 percent of traders in the national capital want the Delhi government to lift the lockdown after June 1 and allow the markets to open with ‘stringent conditions’, revealed a new survey.

The Delhi government has also announced that it will provide a compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh to the kin of COVID-19 patients who died due to lack of oxygen. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has also formed a committee of six doctors to prepare the framework of the compensation.

Live TV