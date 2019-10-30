Delhi to take part in 'Run for Unity' on October 31, here are the routes you can follow to avoid traffic

New Delhi: On the occasion of Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Delhi is taking part in the 'Run for Unity' initiative. The event is being organized at National Stadium, Delhi on October 31. Approximately 15,000 participants will take part in the event who will arrive in buses as well as in cars.

The programme is likely to cause traffic congestion at C-Hexagon and nearby areas and this may also lead to the closure of C-Hexagon from 06.30 am to 08.30 am.

The flag-off of the event will happen from the main gate of the National Stadium and further, it will go towards Rajpath Crossing and reach Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate.

Here are the suggested routes available for general traffic:-



1. South to North and vice versa:

• Ring Road - Sarai Kale Khan - I.P. Flyover - Rajghat.

• Lala Lajpat Rai Marg - Mathura Road – W-Point- A-Point

• Aurobindo Marg - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Kautilya Marg -Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent - R/A RML and continue.

• Aurobindo Marg- Aurobindo Chowk – Prithviraj Chowk- R/A MLNP – Janpath or Rafi Marg - Connaught Place-New Delhi Rly. Station (Chelmsford Road- Minto Road)

2. East to West and vice versa:

• I.P. Marg – A Point – Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg –Minto Road– Connaught Place – Baba Kharak Singh Marg -Gole Dak Khana and continue.

• I.P. Marg - A Point - W Point - Sikandra Road- Mandi House - Firozeshah Road R/A Windsor Place - Ashok Road-Gole Dak Khana – RML – Shankar Road

• NH-09 - Ring Road - Bhairon Road -Mathura Road - SBM- Q-Point-Abdul Kalam Marg and continue.

• Ring Road – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi flyover and continue.

• NH-09- Sarai Kale Khan, Barapula, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan Onwards

3. South to Central Sectt. and Connaught Place:

• Mother Teresa Crescent - Park Street – R/A RML - Pandit Pant Marg for Central Secretariat and Park Street – Baba Kharak Singh Marg/Mandir Marg for Connaught Place.

• Mathura Road - W Point - Sikandra Road-R/A Mandi House- Barakhambha Road- Connaught Place. (for Connaught Place)

And For Central Secretariat- Mathura Road - W Point - Sikandra Road-R/A Mandi House - Firozeshah Road - R/A Windsor Place-Ashok road-Gole Dak Khana & Pant Marg.

• Aurobindo Marg - Tuglakh Road - Gole Methi - Krishna Menon Marg - Rafi Marg -Rail Bhawan- Connaught Place or Aurobindo Marg- Prithviraj Road- Moti Lal Nehru Marg- R/A MLNP- Janpath- Connaught Place.

• And For Central Secretariat –Rail Bhawan-Red Cross Road-Imtyaz Khan Marg- Central Secretariat Road or Ashoka Road-Gole Dak Khana-Pant Marg- Central Secretariat.

5. Man Singh Road -Janpath and Rafi Marg are available for crossing Rajpath

Motorists are advised to avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate and surrounding Roads and follow the route advisory for un-interruptive movements, as the programme is likely to cause traffic congestion at C-Hexagon and nearby areas and this may also lead to closure of C-Hexagon from 0630 hrs. to 0830 hrs. Motorist are also advised to follow the direction of the traffic police personnel deployed for traffic arrangement to avoid any type of inconvenience.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the 'Run for unity' event in Delhi. Many cities across India will join the Run for unity initiative on October 31.