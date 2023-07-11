Delhi Traffic Alert! Old Yamuna Bridge Closed As Water Level Crosses Danger Mark

New Delhi: The rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was temporarily suspended on Tuesday as the water level crossed the danger mark in the Yamuna due to heavy downpour over the past few days, officials said. The official informed that the traffic was suspended since 6.00 am today. "Rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge, temporarily suspended since 06.00 a.m today--July 11," Northern Railways informed.

The water level in Yamuna River touched 206. 24 meters, slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 meteres, Central Water Commission today.

The oficials further informed that the high flood level is--207.49 meteres.

"The water level in Yamuna River crosses the danger mark of 205.33 mtr, touching 206.24 mtr; the high flood level is--207.49 mtr," Central Water Commission said. Meanwhile, rise in water level in Yamuna was also seen at Vikasnagar, in Uttarakhand's Dehradun due to continuous rainfall.

Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 206.04 mm at 11 pm on Monday. The Yamuna River in Delhi, which was flowing above warning level for hours, crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on Monday, the latest data from the flood control department said.

The water level in Yamuna is rising continuously as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid rains across northwest India including the national capital.

According to the Flood Control Department, around 2,15,677 cusecs water was discharged through the Hathnikund barrage at 3 pm on Monday. A fresh spell of rainfall lashed the city on Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the government is in alert mode and that is fully prepared to control the situation. Heavy rainfall across the entire North Indian belt and especially in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana have throw normal life out of gear.