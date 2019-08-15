Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Delhi on 73rd Independence Day

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, elaborating the traffic arrangements around Red Fort. The traffic deployment will be in place to facilitate the movement of VIP vehicles, invitees and the general public to reach the place of function and also to ensure safe and smooth flow of traffic in other parts of the city.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AROUND RED FORT

The following roads will be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am and only labelled vehicles will be permitted: Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, S Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to Y-Point-Hanuman Setu.

ROADS TO BE AVOIDED (4 am to 10 am)

Those vehicles which do not have parking labels may avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, J.L. Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and take the route as advised.

North-South Access

Alternative-1: Aurobindo Marg — Safdarjang Road — Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street— Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Flyover and mach their destinations in North Delhi and vice-versa.

Alternative-2: Reach Connaught Place — Minto Road — Bhavbhuti Marg — Ajmeri Gate — Shradhanand Marg — Lahori Gate Chowk — Naya Bazar — Peeli Kothi — S.P. Mukherjee Marg and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

Alternative-3: Ring Road ISBT (Kashmere Gate) — Salimgarh by-pass Road (Upper Ring Road) — IP Estate flyover and Oice-Versa.

Alternative -4: Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross the Yamuna — Pushta Road — G.T. Road and cross over to ISBT and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

East-West corridor:

DND — NH24 — Vikas Marg — Shandara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road. Vikas Marg — DDU Marg — Bhavbhuti Marg — DBG Road Boulevard Road — Rani Jhansi Flyover-DBG Road — Punchkuian Road.

Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed towards Shantivan from 04.00 Hrs. to 10.00 Hrs on 15.08.2019:-. Similarly, Traffic would not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

People are advised to reach early to avoid last-minute rush & inconvenience.

SIGNAGES

Adequate informative signages will be displayed for the guidance of vehicular traffic destined for the Red Fort at all important traffic junctions.

RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT OF COMMERCIAL TRANSPORT AND INTERSTATE BUSES:

1. Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad bridge from 00:00 midnight to 11:00 Hrs. on 15.08.2019.

2. Interstate Buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 00:00 Midnight to 11:00 Hrs. on 15.08.2019. These buses may use G.T. Road, Wazirabad Road and NH-24.

RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT OF CITY BUSES APART FROM RESTRICTED ROADS:

Local city buses including DTC will not move on Ring Road from 00:00 Midnight to 11:00 Hrs. on 15.08.2019 between ISBT to NH-24/NH 'T' point (Nizamuddin Khatta) on Ring Road and take alternative route available.

Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed/diverted as below:-

1) Opposite Ramlila Ground on J.L.N. Marg for buses approaching from South and West Delhi. Pedestrians can approach Red Fort via Nukkar Faiz Bazar and Subhash Marg.

2) At Mori Gate and Tis Hazari for buses coming from North, North West and East Delhi via ISBT Bridge. Pedestrians can reach Red Fort via Pul Duffrin and S.P. Mukherjee Marg.

3) At Boulevard Road opp. Maharaja Agrasen Park for buses coming from North Delhi side from Ring Road. Pedestrians can reach Red Fort via Lothian Road —Chhatta Rail — S.P. Mukherjee Marg — Chandni Chowk —Esplanade Road.

Normal bus service will be restored after 11:00 AM How to Approach/Reach Important places:-

1) Old Delhi Railway Station: a) From West and South Delhi Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Flyover — Boulevard Road — Mori Gate — Pul Duffrin — S. P. Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station; b) From North: Mori Gate — Pul Duffrin — S.P. Mukherjee Marg to reach the Railway Station.

2) New Delhi Rly. Station: There is no restriction, due to Independence day Celebration, please plan in advance accordingly to avoid delay. 3) ISBT Kashmere Gate a) From New Delhi and South Delhi: Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Flyover — Boulevard Road. b) From North Delhi: There is no restriction. 4) J.P.N. Hospital : There is no restriction. 5) Kasturba Hospital: Ajmeri Gate — Ajmeri Bazar — Chowk Hauz Quazi — Chawri Bazar — Chowk Barshabullah — Urdu Bazar.

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:

No cameras, binoculars, Remote Control car keys, umbrella, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes etc. will be permitted.

Members of the public are requested not to touch any suspicious object. They are requested to immediately report about the presence of any unidentified/suspected object, suspicious movement of individuals & vehicles or anything out of the ordinary, to the nearest policeman.

RESTRICTIONS The following roads shall be closed for movement for Intra City/DTC buses from 0000 Hrs to 1100 Hrs.

(A) Lothian Road from Chhatta Rail to Kashmere Gate.

(B) Subhash Marg from Chhatta Rail to Delhi Gate.

(C) Shyama Parsad Mukherjee Marg.

(D) Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge (NH-24) and northern loop ISBT.

(E) 'C' Heaxagon, Shershah Road, Purana Quila Road, Copernicus Road, Pandara Road, Rajpath, Akbar Road, Tilak Marg, Sikandara Road, BhagwanDass Marg & BSZ Marg,

(F) Vikas Marg, beyond loop towards Delhi Secretariat. (G) K.G. Marg from Ferozeshah Road to "C" Hexagon (H)Ashoka Road from R/A Windsor Place to "C" Hexagon

DIVERSIONS FROM TRANS YAMUNA AREA

(i) G.T ROAD/ISBT BRIDGE

1. Buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort /Old Delhi Railway Station shall operate via ISBT Bridge and terminate at Boulevard Road — Near Mod Gate U — Turn.

2. Return route via Boulevard Road after taking 'U' turn from Mori Gate U - turn for ISBT Bridge.

3. Buses bound for New Delhi/ Connaught Place/Central Secretariat shall operate via new ISBT Bridge — Boulevard Road — Rani Jhansi Flyover — Mandir Marg — Peshwa Road — Gole Market & Shivaji Stadium Terminal/Central Secretariat Terminal.

4. Buses bound for South Delhi shall follow the route above up to Mandir Marg and proceed further via Shankar Road-Upper Ridge Road, Simon Bolivar Marg-Dhaula Kuan

(ii) VIKAS MARG 1. Buses bound for North Delhi shall proceed via Marginal Bandh Road (Pusta), G.T Road, Shastri Park, ISBT Bridge, Boulevard Road and proceed further.

2. Buses bound for South Delhi shall proceed via Mother Diary Road, take left loop to take NH-24, towards Nizamuddin Bridge - Ring Road towards Ashram Chowk.

3. Buses bound for New Delhi shall deboard the passengers on Vikas Marg, New Secretariat. Bus stand and will take U turn from under IP Flyover for return journey towards Vikas Marg.

BUSES COMING FROM BARAF-KHANA

All Buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station/KauriaPul/Red Fort/Jama Masjid shall be curtailed as mentioned below,

1. Buses coming from Roshanara Road for Old Delhi Railway Station shall terminate opposite State Bank of India inside Tis Hazari Courts.