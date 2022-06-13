New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday (June 13, 2022) morning issued an advisory for commuters to avoid certain roads between 7 am and 12 noon because of special arrangements which will not permit traffic movement on these roads. The Delhi Traffic Police in the advisory informed that commuters should avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 7am and 12 noon, as there will be heavy traffic movements on these roads due to special arrangements.

In a series of tweets, the police advised the residents of the national capital to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between between 7am and 12 noon.

“Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

“Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” Delhi Traffic Police said.

Take a look at the advisory here:

Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 12, 2022

Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 12, 2022