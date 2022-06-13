हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi traffic update

Delhi traffic update: Police advises commuters to avoid THESE routes - Check details here

"Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," Delhi Traffic Police said.

Delhi traffic update: Police advises commuters to avoid THESE routes - Check details here
Representational image (Credits:PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday (June 13, 2022) morning issued an advisory for commuters to avoid certain roads between 7 am and 12 noon because of special arrangements which will not permit traffic movement on these roads. The Delhi Traffic Police in the advisory informed that commuters should avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 7am and 12 noon, as there will be heavy traffic movements on these roads due to special arrangements.

In a series of tweets, the police advised the residents of the national capital to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between between 7am and 12 noon. 

“Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

“Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” Delhi Traffic Police said.

Take a look at the advisory here:

