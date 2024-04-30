Delhi University Announces Odd Semester Result 2024 At Exam.Du.Ac.In; Check Out The Steps To Download

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has recently unveiled the results for its odd semester examinations spanning various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and diploma courses, encompassing disciplines such as BA, BSc, MA, MSc, BA LLB, MCom, BCom, among others. These examinations, conducted from November to December 2023, saw the release of mark sheets for both regular and School of Open Learning (SOL) programs.

As of April 29, DU has declared the outcomes for Master of Science (Mathematics) – Semester III, Master of Science (Mathematics) Semester I, Master of Science (Mathematics) ncweb Semester III, and Master of Science (Mathematics) ncweb Semester I. Candidates who sat for these exams can now retrieve their mark sheets from the official website at exam.du.ac.in. To access the DU odd semester results, students are required to input details such as their college name, exam session, roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

The procedure to obtain the DELHI UNIVERSITY ODD SEMESTER RESULT 2024 involves several steps:

Step 1: Visit Delhi University’s official website at exam.du.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Results’ option on the left side of the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Upon a new window opening, select the ‘Result/Marksheet’ link.

Step 4: Next, opt for the ‘Print Marksheet’ feature under the exam session option.

Step 5: Provide all requisite details and select ‘Print Score Card’.

Step 6: The semester result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Verify all information and proceed to download the PDF file for future reference.

According to the official website, students falling under the categories of RA (result awaited) / AB (Absent) should contact the Principal of the relevant College/Department/Centers within 10 days of the result declaration. Importantly, mark sheets for the November to December 2023 and May to June 2023 sessions are provided free of cost, available for download at any time. It is advisable for students to maintain a copy of their statement of marks/grades for their personal records.

On April 26, DU also announced the results for Bachelor of Arts (Honours Course) English – (SOL) Semester V, Bachelor of Arts – (SOL) Semester V, Master of Library & Information Sciences Semester I, and LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE) (SOL) Semester I.