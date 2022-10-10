Delhi University: DU UG Admissions closes TODAY at admission.uod.ac.in, Merit list to be out SOON- Check latest update

DU UG 2022: University of Delhi (DU) will close the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) registration and online preferences filling facility for programmes and colleges today, October 10. Candidates who have appeared for CUET 2022 can apply for DU admission at the DU CSAS portal. DU started the CSAS phase 2 registration process on September 26. The candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2022 entrance examination and yet to register for admission to DU programmes can apply online on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG admission 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official Delhi University website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Enter the CUET application number, password and captcha and click on "Login"

Read the instructions carefully and then click on "I have read the important information.

Now, click on the "Submit" tab.

Add personal details required in DU 2022 application form.

Now, upload the required documents.

Then , make the payment of the DU application fee through credit card, debit card, or net banking.

The Delhi University CSAS 2022 admission process is being held in six phases. The application process for both phase 1 and phase 2 of CSAS UG 2022 will close today. Applicants can select any number of programmes they wish to take admission in. However, they have to confirm the specific programme on the basis of their CUET UG 2022 score. DU had advised candidates to choose maximum number of preferences as adding or editing the programmes and colleges after the deadline for the preference-filling phase will not be allowed.