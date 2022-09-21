NewsIndia
DELHI UNIVERSITY

Delhi University: DUET exam schedule OUT, PG exams to begin from 17 October- Check complete schedule here

NTA has released the schedule for the DUET 2022 Exam, scroll down for the complete schedule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Delhi University: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the schedule for the DUET 2022 Exam. As per the official schedule released, the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET PG entrance exam will begin from October 17, 2022 onwards. The official schedule is available on the official website – nta.ac.in. As per the official schedule released today, September 21, 2022, the DU PG entrance exam will be held from October 17 to 21, 2022. 

As per the DUET PG exam schedule, the test will take place on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022. While Delhi University uses CUET for undergraduate admissions, for postgraduate and PhD admissions, it uses the DUET entrance exam.

CUET has been introduced as a single window exam for admission to central universities and other participating universities. While many universities have decided to go with CUET for both UG and PG admissions, Delhi University will use CUET for only UG admissions and DUET for PG courses this year. 

Delhi University will be conducting the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET for admissions into the various PG programmes and PhD programmes available at the varsity. Candidates will be appearing for the computer based test. Keep a check here for the latest updates on the DUET 2022 exam.

