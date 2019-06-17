Delhi University first cutoff expected on this date at du.ac.in

New Delhi: The Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list by June 29 or 30. According to sources, the varsity is likely announce the cut-off by the end of this month.

Earlier, the varsity was supposed to release the first cut-off list on June 20. However, the Delhi High Court on Friday (June 24) directed the varsity to extend its online registration date to June 22.

St Stephen's College, which carries out a separate admission process, also extended its last day for registration, following a Delhi High Court direction. The last date for applying to the college is now June 22 and the cut-offs will be declared on June 24, reported news agency PTI. The interview list will be published on June 26 and interviews will commence on June 28.

Over three lakh candidates have already registered on DU varsity portal. This year, DU has incorporated the 10 per cent increase in seats for EWS, leading to a rise nearly 6,000 seats. The total number of seats for undergraduate courses has now soared of 62,000. There will be separate cut-offs for the category.

Apart from entrance-based courses, the candidate merit is determined on the basis of one language and three best academic/elective subjects. “The applicant must have studied and passed English in the qualifying exam and should include English for calculation of ‘Best Four’ percentage,” said DU in a release.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta Monday urged Delhi University to extend the last date of registration for admission under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category by 15 days, reported news agency PTI.