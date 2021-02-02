Delhi University teachers 'struggle' to find adequate facilities on day 1, flay reopening order

New Delhi: The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has criticised the varsity for not giving colleges and teachers "adequate time for preparation" on the first day of limited reopening of colleges. The teachers were seen roaming around with their portable devices or laptops to be able to meet their online classes.

Irked over the lack of arrangement, DUTA president Rajib Ray alleged in a statement on Monday, "teachers turned up at the workplace to find that they had to struggle to find an appropriate space from where they could teach. The internet collapsed in many colleges and teachers were found roaming around with their portable devices or laptops to be able to meet their online classes."

Earlier on January 29, the Delhi University issued a notification to the varsity staff and instructed them to "attend to their workplace" from Monday (February 1), which the teachers' association termed as "mindless" and demanded its "immediate withdrawal".

The teachers' association had also announced that it will allow final year students for practical classes at all its colleges.

The Delhi University allowed final year students, who need to use college facilities for their practicals, to return to campuses, while making staff's presence mandatory from Monday.

The DUTA claimed that it had pointed it out to the vice-chancellor that the order "was bound to create chaos and confusion", adding "No proper mechanism had been put in place to ensure no disruption to the teaching-learning process before issuance of the order."

"It was clear that all teaching had to be conducted in the digital mode, hence, expecting teachers to be at home to take classes and in the college to mark their attendance was ridiculous," it alleged.

The DUTA further said, "The DUTA takes strong exception to this mindless order and demands its immediate withdrawal so that precious teaching time is not wasted and classes remain unmet."

JNU reopening

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday announced that fourth semester MPhil and MTech students of its science school and special center, and final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, will be allowed to return to the campus from February 8.

The B R Ambedkar Central Library of the university also announced the partial resumption of service. A notification by the university said those students who require access to the laboratory and have to submit their dissertation or thesis before June 30 are allowed to enter the campus in its seventh phase of reopening.

The B R Ambedkar Central Library will now allow students, scholars, and faculty members to get books issued from the library. However, the facility can only be availed 24 hours after sending an email to the librarian. Only five students will be allowed to enter the library at a time to take the requested books. Reading rooms, bookshelves and reading halls will remain closed till further notice.

It also asked the students and other users to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, failing which "will attract a penalty of withdrawal of library facilities".

The university also announced the immediate reopening of authorised shops, including those providing tea, snacks and refreshments, of hostels, residential areas of shopping complex and Tapti, Paschimabad, and Poorvanchal complex. However, dhabas and canteens in the campus will remain closed until further notice.

The university has also started classes for fourth-year PhD, MSc, MCA students from Monday. It had also reopened the sports complex for "walking and running purposes" only, and the canteen of Aravali Guest House and the India Coffee House for "takeaway facility".

(With Agency Inputs)