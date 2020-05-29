हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi university

Delhi University UG Admission 2020: DU releases tentative admission schedule

The Delhi University released its online admission schedule for various Uner Graduate (UG) courses, the online portal for registration will open on June 8 at 10 am.

Delhi University UG Admission 2020: DU releases tentative admission schedule
Image for representational use only

New Delhi: The Delhi University released its online admission schedule for various Uner Graduate (UG) courses, the online portal for registration will open on June 8 at 10 am.

The candidates who wish to enroll in Delhi University will have time till 5 pm on June 30 to apply which is the last date for submitting applications.

Cut off for admissions is:

* Admission in the first cut-off list will be from 10 am on August 11 till 4 pm on August 14.

* Admission for the second cut-off will be given from 10 am on August 18 till 4 pm on August 20.

* Admission to third cut-off will be given from 10 am on August 23 till 4 pm on August 25.

Tags:
Delhi universityDelhi University UG courses
Next
Story

India criticises Pakistan for 'absurd' comment on start of Ram Temple construction
  • 1,65,799Confirmed
  • 4,706Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M23S

Amit Shah speaks to Chief Ministers of All States, UTs on lockdown extension