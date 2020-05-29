Delhi University UG Admission 2020: DU releases tentative admission schedule

New Delhi: The Delhi University released its online admission schedule for various Uner Graduate (UG) courses, the online portal for registration will open on June 8 at 10 am.

The candidates who wish to enroll in Delhi University will have time till 5 pm on June 30 to apply which is the last date for submitting applications.

Cut off for admissions is:

* Admission in the first cut-off list will be from 10 am on August 11 till 4 pm on August 14.

* Admission for the second cut-off will be given from 10 am on August 18 till 4 pm on August 20.

* Admission to third cut-off will be given from 10 am on August 23 till 4 pm on August 25.