Delhi vaccinates 100% eligible population with first dose: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: All the eligible adults in Delhi are vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (December).

“Delhi completes the first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh. Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all-district functionaries,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2021

Delhi achieved the milestone on Thursday night. According to the Cowin dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in the capital have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by 8 pm on Thursday.

About total vaccinations, over 2,53,37,557 doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 1,05,10,011 people have received both doses.

Meanwhile, as the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to pose threat, Delhi’s tally has touched 67, the second-highest in India after Maharashtra.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, out of these 67 Omicron cases, 23 have been discharged.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed a high-level meeting with health experts to monitor the preparedness for any uncertain pandemic situation.

The leader later announced that the national capital is ready to tackle any potential wave with the capacity to combat one lakh cases daily. Delhi has also ramped up its testing process and is conducting over 3 lakh cases every day, Kejriwal announced.