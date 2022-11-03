Delhi: Varun Gandhi LASHES OUT at Government over air polution, claims 'LACK of coordination BETWEEN...'

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has targeted the government over the deteriorating air in Delhi. He said that neither the people nor the government were serious about this monstrous problem. The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been deteriorating day by day since Diwali. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday questioned the "lack of coordination" between various government agencies in dealing with the crisis.

What did Varun Gandhi Tweet?

The BJP MP tweeted, "Delhi NCR is smoky! Hospitals are full of patients with respiratory, heart and lung diseases. In every family I know there is someone struggling with a cough, cold and tightness. Neither the government nor the public is serious about resolving this formidable problem. Stop serving stubble somewhere, crackers somewhere, poison to your loved ones. 8 out of 10 children in Delhi-NCR have respiratory problems. After years of discussions, why is there a continuing lack of concern/coordination between multiple government entities? Is the cost of solving the problem higher than lifetime respiratory care for 46 million people?"

दिल्ली NCR धुआँ-धुआँ है!



अस्पताल साँस, दिल और फेफड़े के मरीजों से भरे पड़े हैं। हर परिवार जिसे मैं जानता हूँ वहाँ कोई न कोई खांसी, जुकाम और जकड़न से जूझ रहा है।



इस विकराल समस्या के निदान के प्रति न सरकार गंभीर है न जनता।



कहीं पराली, कहीं पटाखे, अपनों को ही जहर परोसना बंद करिए। pic.twitter.com/sUDL4ojTrv — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 3, 2022

Gandhi wondered whether the cost of solving the problem was more than the cost of treating the disease for a lifetime for 460 million people. Amid deteriorating air quality, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have blamed each other for the crisis that arises every year.