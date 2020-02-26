Delhi violence: After Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma's speeches played out in HC

The video clips of alleged hate speeches made by BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra were played out in Delhi High Court during a hearing of a plea filed by retired bureaucrat Harsh Mander on violence in which 23 people have been killed in North East Delhi.

It is to be noted that Kapil Mishra had made the incendiary remarks on Sunday (February 23) at Northeast Delhi's Maujpur hours before the violence broke out in the area.

In his plea, Harsh Mander had sought judicial enquiry into the incidents of violence, FIR against the culprits, deployment of army and compensation for the victims.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Delhi Police in Delhi HC and requested the court to postpone the matter till tomorrow. “Can’t this matter wait for 16 more hours?” He also urged that Union of India should be made a party to this case.

Justice Muralidhar responded to SG Mehta saying, “Isn’t lodging of FIRs against the culprits an urgent matter? The situation out there is very unpleasant.”

Justice Muralidhar then referred to the alleged inflammatory remarks made by Mishra and said, “There are videos that hundreds of people have watched. Do you still think it’s not an urgent matter?”

When the court was informed by a policeman that he has seen videos of the violence, but not of Mishra’s, the judge said, “This is really concerning. There are so many TVs in your office, how can police officer say that he hasn’t watched the videos. I’m really appalled by the state of affairs of Delhi Police.”

Meanwhile, Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra contended in HC there is no reason not to lodge FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra. He also told the court that FIR should be lodged against everyone involved in violence in north-east Delhi.