Delhi violence: Court issues notice to SIT in Tahir Hussain's anticipatory bail plea

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday (March 4) sought a response from Delhi Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) hearing the anticipatory bail plea of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with a case of the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma.

The Karkardooma court will now hear the case on Thursday at 2 pm.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had suspended Tahir for his alleged involvement in the violence.

The expelled Councillor is an accused in the FIR lodged over the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in the northeast Delhi.

The deceased`s father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused, alleging that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police said that attempts are being made to arrest Hussain as soon as possible.

On February 26, when IB officer Ankit Sharma`s body was found and his family made allegations, Tahir became the main accused. After that Tahir`s house was searched and evidence was gathered.

At least 48 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi.