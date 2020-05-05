Delhi violence: HC directs sessions court to hear Shahrukh Pathan's bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed a sessions (trial) court to hear the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at police personnel on February 24 during violence in the capital`s northeast area.

A bench of Justice Anu Malhotra issued the direction after submissions were made by the counsel for Pathan that an application has been filed seeking grant of bail before the sessions court but the matter was not taken up for hearing observing that there is no urgency in the matter.

Pathan, who is currently in judicial custody in the matter, had approached Delhi High Court seeking bail after the sessions court did not hear his bail plea.The first charge-sheet has been filed against Pathan in a Karkardooma court in the matter.

According to police, after the incident in February, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh`s Shamli, from where he was arrested later.

According to sources, on February 24, after the incident, Shahrukh went back home and was petrified to see his photos flashing on the television screen. Afterwards, he changed his clothes, drove to Hauz Khas, kept roaming around in the clubs there, and slept in his car.

He then went to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, from where he was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. During the investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle`s son. He had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down.

In February, clashes broke out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people.