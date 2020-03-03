Delhi violence shooter Shahrukh opened fire in a fit of rage, says police

Hours after the Delhi Police arrested Shahrukh, the gunman who was caught on camera firing at least three rounds of bullets on the protesters in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area on February 25, Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police said on Tuesday (March 3) that Shahrukh opened fire during protests in a fit of rage.

ACP Singla added that the police is trying to recover the pistol used by Shahrukh for firing. According to ACP Singla, Shahrukh has no criminal background but his father has a narcotics and fake currency case against him.

Addressing a press conference, ACP Singla said that after opening fire in Maujpur Shahrukh was in Delhi for few days then he went to Punjab. He was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli when he was trying to move from there. ACP Singla said that Shahrukh will now be produced and the police will seek his custody for further investigation. Shahrukh is a residence of Delhi's Jaffarabad and the pistol which he had used for firing was made in Bihar's Munger.

"Shahrukh has been charged under section 307 (attempt to murder), 186, and 353 of IPC and Arms Act. Further sections will be added during the course of investigation if needed. We will try to get his maximum possible remand," said ACP Singla.

According to the police, the family of the accused had also disappeared after the incident. Delhi Police sources told IANS on Monday that many suspicious articles were found in Shahrukh Khan`s house. Inflammable objects were found in polythenes. The police said that after tracking Shahrukh's phone, it came to light that he had gone to Panipat from Delhi's Maujpur. Since then, he had been hiding in different cities of western Uttar Pradesh, including Kairana and Amroha.

Shahrukh had been on the run ever since he opened fire on the protesters and brandished a pistol in front of Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia. "The day on which the communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi, I was called for emergency duty from my training centre. Suddenly a man in a maroon colour T-shirt came charging at me and threatened to shoot me. He could have opened fire at me, but I remained calm and did not show my fear." the head constable had told reporters earlier.