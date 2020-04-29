Delhi violence: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain moves bail plea citing innocence

New Delhi: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain on Wednesday (April 29) moved a bail application in a Delhi court claiming that he was falsely implicated in the case pertaining to violence in northeast Delhi, submitting that no recovery has been made against him.

Notably, communal clashes broke out in the capital in February after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters went out of control claiming 53 lives.

The suspended AAP councillor and two others, Gulfam and Tanvir, were arrested for attempting to murder and criminal conspiracy on a complaint. Six other FIRs were registered against Tamir, who is currently in judicial custody.

Tahir Hussain, through his counsel Javed Ali, stated, "The applicant is neither directly nor indirectly involved in the case. The FIR merely mentions that certain acts of violence were taking place from the house of the applicant at the time when the complainant got injured, rather than the applicant himself firing the shots."

Seeking bail, he pleaded the court to grant him bail on the grounds that no recovery of gun, bullets, or even empty cartridges have been made from him by the police.

The bail plea further said, "So many of the answers that he had given to the questions posed to him by the police were either omitted or twisted in order to suit their version for falsely implicating the applicant in the present case."

Recently, the Delhi Police had booked him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to communal violence in the area, along with naming two Jamia Millia Islamia students and former JNU student Umar Khalid in the same FIR.