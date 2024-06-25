Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Minister Atishi Ends Indefinite Hunger Strike After Health Deteriorates

New Delhi: Following her hospitalisation early on Tuesday, Delhi Water Minister Atishi broke her indefinite fast in protest of the lack of water in the nation capital, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said. Singh said at a press conference that Atishi's condition worsened following a fast of almost five days. He said that at around 3.45 am, her blood sugar level dropped to 36 mg/dL, and she was admitted to the LNJP Hospital.

The MP claimed that medical professionals urged that she be admitted to the hospital and even issued a dire warning that her life might be in danger. He said that the indefinite hunger strike has ended because Atishi has been admitted to the intensive care unit and tests are being performed.

In order to ensure that Delhi receives its fair share of water from Haryana, the AAP MP promised to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the AAP and its political allies would also bring up the matter. Haryana has taken 100 MGD out of Delhi's Yamuna share in the last three weeks. But over the past two days, it has begun to rise, and as of right now, the shortfall is only 90 MGD, he stated.

Atishi claims that Delhi has received 100 MGD less in the last three weeks. She stated that the 100 MGD reduction in water has resulted in a shortage affecting 28 lakh people in Delhi. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena stated after meeting with a delegation of AAP leaders on Sunday that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured him that his state will look into providing additional water to the city.