New Delhi: Amidst the rising water crisis in National Capita, Delhi Water Minister Atishi began the indefinite fast on Friday due to a rising water shortage. Atishi asserted that she will step on the path of 'Satyagraha' and start an 'indefinite fast'.

AAP leader Atishi Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh visited Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi following Atishi's indefinite fast.

Delhi Minister shared a post on the social media handle X and stated that the Haryana government is not providing the right water share to Delhi. She asserted that due to a non-proper share of water, 28 lakh Delhiites are suffering from crisis.

"Water shortage continues in Delhi. Even today 28 lakh Delhiites are not getting water. Despite every possible effort, the Haryana government is not providing full water to Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi has taught that if one has to fight against injustice, one must adopt the path of Satyagraha," Atishi said.

AAP leader called it a 'Pani Satyagraha' and said, "I will start an indefinite fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from 12 o'clock. I will remain on fast until the people of Delhi get their rightful share of water from Haryana."

#WATCH | Delhi: Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and AAP MP Sanjay Singh leave after visiting Rajghat.



Delhi Water Minister Atishi will begin an indefinite hunger strike from today over the water crisis in the national capital. AAP alleges that… pic.twitter.com/KWy8X0awXN — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

On Wednesday, Atishi said that Delhi is not getting a "rightful" share of water so she is forced to begin doing a 'Satyagraha'.

On the other hand, the BJP has continued to attack the Delhi government over the water crisis. The party MP Bansuri Swaraj alleged that the Delhi water crisis has been orchestrated by the Kejriwal government to encourage their corruption.

"It almost seems that this crisis, which is not a natural crisis, has been orchestrated by the Kejriwal government to encourage their corruption as well as to encourage the illegal tanker mafia," Bansuri Swaraj said to ANI.