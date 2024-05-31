New Delhi: The water crisis in Delhi has reached on a critical point as people across the area are rushing to water tankers. The tanks are supplied in many areas of Delhi to support the people to get the necessary amount of water for survival as the water crisis and temperature are rising in the Nation's Capital.

Delhi has been suffering from a severe heatwave for the last many days and the temperature reached more than 44 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued an alert for Delhi due to the heatwave and amidst this rising issue of water crisis is becoming a real problem for the people.

#WATCH | Delhi: Due to the water crisis, people are facing problems in many areas of Delhi. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers.



Measures To Overcome From Water Crisis

AAP leader Atishi Addressed a press conference on Thursday and said that the Atishi said Delhi announced emergency measures to tackle the water crisis in the city which included a ban on the use of drinking water for washing cars and at construction sites. PTI reported, she informed that a central water tanker control room is being set up in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to help people who are suffering from the crisis.

NDMC tanker arrived at many areas of Delhi so the people could get water in between the shortage. The individuals carrying pipes rushed towards it and some climbed on its top to fill their buckets.

AAP-led Delhi Blams Haryana Govt For Water Crisis

Now the political turmoil is taking place in Delhi due to the rising Water crisis in the Nation's Capital. The AAP-led Delhi government blamed the Haryana government for the rising water crisis in the capital and threatened to move the Supreme Court against them.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi during her visit to the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant on Thursday said that the Nation's capital should get a fair share of water. She informed me that the party is hoping to reach the central government to receive a fair amount of water. "It is the shortage of water that is causing turmoil in various parts of Delhi due to Haryana's arbitrary actions. If there is no raw water, how will water production happen?" ANI reported.

Earlier, women workers BJP stepped out to stage a protest outside AAP minister Atishi's residence against the APP government in Delhi due to the rising water crisis in the capital.