Delhi Wakes Up To Chilly Morning, Dense Fog; Rainfall Expected On This Day - Check Updates
While the rain may improve air quality briefly, colder winds afterward could cause temperatures to drop further.
Trending Photos
Delhi Weather And AQI Today: North India remains under the grip of a severe cold wave, with Delhi waking up to chilly mornings and dense fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of worsening conditions with colder winds and rainfall expected in the coming days.
Temperature Drops in Delhi
On Friday, December 20, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23°C, slightly above normal. However, the city began its day in cold and foggy weather. The following morning, the minimum temperature dipped to 7.5°C, keeping the chill intact. The IMD has predicted light rainfall by the end of the month on December 26, after which the mercury is expected to dip further.
Weather And Pollution
The IMD has forecast dense fog over the weekend, which could reduce visibility further. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi on December 26. While the rain may improve air quality briefly, colder winds afterward could cause temperatures to drop further.
Air Pollution Levels Remain Severe
Delhi’s air quality remains in the ‘severe’ category under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). On Friday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 429, with PM2.5 particles dominating. Out of 36 monitoring stations, 14 reported AQI levels above 450, categorized as ‘very severe.’
The IMD urged people to take precautions against the cold wave and stay updated on weather changes.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv