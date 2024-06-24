Advertisement
Delhi Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rains In Capital Today - Check Full Forecast

Thunderstorms with rain are forecasted for June 25, 27, and 28, along with a partly cloudy sky and the possibility of thunder lightning on June 26. Additionally, rain or thundershowers are expected on June 29 and 30.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 05:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts another rainy day in Delhi, with a cloudy sky and very light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds throughout the day. The minimum temperature this morning was 31.6°C (88.88°F), and the maximum temperature is expected to reach 39°C (102.2°F). 

"Light to moderate rainfall at a few places, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Vidarbha and adjoining north Telangana, east Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, southeast Rajasthan, East Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and and Tripura, during the same period," it added.

Additionally, the IMD also forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places with occasional intense spells accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 3 hours.

