New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with partly could sky and minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, on Thursday (August 4, 2022). Earlier, on Wednesday a fresh bout of rain drenched the national capital providing respite from the sultry weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rains in parts of Delhi once again today.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 83 per cent. Delhi also recorded a dip in maximum temperatures in July due to surplus rainfall.

According to the weather office, the city received 7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday. Overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the Monsoon season starts.

Meanwhile, RWFC, New Delhi, said that several parts of the national capital region (NCR) and nearby states are also going to witness showers. Check the forecast here:

-Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Barwala, Jind, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Tosham, Bhiwani, Loharu (Haryana) Nazibabad, Amroha, Moradabad (U.P.).

- Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Gannaur, Mahendargarh, Narnaul (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Sambhal, Chandausi, Bahajoi (U.P.) Kotputli (Rajasthan).

The monsoon trough started moving down from the foothills of the Himalayas towards central India on Tuesday. Delhi will get rains when the trough will pass over it, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather. The precipitation in Delhi will reduce after this spell for around a week, he said.

Additionally, Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) was 111 at 8 am in the ‘moderate category’. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.