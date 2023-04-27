Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi, Drizzle Likely On Friday Too

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) : Parts of Delhi witnessed a short spell of rain on Thursday evening and the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. Several parts of the city, including east, central and southeast, received rains. The minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, while relative humidity oscillated between 62 per cent and 27 per cent. Parts of the national capital witnessed drizzle in the evening.

A generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for Friday while maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read: Weather Update: Relief From Scorching Heat For Next Seven Days As IMD Predicts Fresh Rain Spell

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the "poor" (215) category around 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".