Delhi withdraws special Corona fees on liquor

New Delhi: The AAP-led Delhi government on Tuesday (June 9) decided to withdraw the special corona fee of 70% on all categories of liquor from June 10. However, Value Added Tax has been increased from existing 20% to 25% on all categories of liquor sold in the jurisdiction of Delhi with effect from June 10.

Earlier on May 15, the Delhi High Court had issued notice to the government on increasing levy of 70 percent "special corona fee" on the MRP of all liquor brands.

The Delhi government had imposed the "special corona fee" on alcohol, a day after allowing re-opening of 150 state-run liquor vends in the city from May 3.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government later launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor to check to overcrowd. "To curb violations of social distancing norms, crowding and law and order issues during the sale of liquor in the city, the Delhi government decided to introduce the e-token system," said the Delhi government statement.

It also issued a web link where people can go and purchase the e-token for the liquor.